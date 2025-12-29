Kentucky Blood Center faces critical shortage as holiday donations drop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Blood Center returned from Christmas break Monday morning to find critically low blood supplies, with O negative and O positive blood types at less than a half-day supply for more than 70 hospitals across the state.

"O negative, O positive we're in critical shape right now, that means we have less than a 1/2-day supply [of those blood types] to provide more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky," said Eric Lindsey, who leads KBC's Media and Branding operations.

The center is also experiencing shortages of A negative blood type. Lindsey explained that while hospitals haven't used more donated blood than normal, holiday schedules have significantly reduced incoming donations.

"The need for blood doesn't take a break," Lindsey said. "The healthcare system carries on and even though there hasn't been an uptick in transfusions, there has been a normal transfusion rate. The two numbers aren't matching up."

To encourage donations during the critical shortage, KBC is offering movie tickets to donors this week. Next month, the organization will bring back its popular black hoodie incentive, which is currently available at mobile donor locations.

Despite the shortage, Lindsey expressed cautious optimism about Monday's turnout at the Beaumont Center location.

"We are encouraged to see the lobby pretty full," Lindsey said. "But we're playing catch up right now. We need to see a steady flow tomorrow and Wednesday, since we'll have another distribution (New Years' Day) on Thursday."

