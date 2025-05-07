Kentucky Blood Center partners with EMS agencies to treat patients with whole blood in the field

(LEX 18) — Beginning on June 2, a significant change is coming to emergency medical services in central Kentucky. Four EMS groups, including those from Scott County, Jessamine County, Madison County, and Lexington, will now be equipped to carry whole blood from the Kentucky Blood Center.

This initiative aims to help save patients en route to the hospital, ensuring that vital blood is available in the field for those with traumatic injuries.

Traditionally, trauma patients could only receive blood once they arrived at the hospital. This new protocol enables first responders to administer whole blood at the scene, a lifesaving tactic that will be crucial as warmer weather approaches and the frequency of accidents is expected to rise.

Lexi Bowman from Georgetown-Scott County EMS highlighted the importance of this advancement.

“To be able to get to that scene and minimize that blood loss for them, and help restore what they’ve lost, is a huge step," she told LEX 18.

Andrew Kilgore with Madison County EMS rolled up his sleeve to donate on Wednesday. As a universal donor, he says his O-negative blood could be used to save someone in his community before they even reach the emergency room.

"My blood could potentially be the blood that’s used at a scene in my community," he said. "That makes it even more impactful and more important for me to continue to give blood regularly."

With a critical need for O-negative blood in central Kentucky, KBC hopes this partnership will inspire more people to donate. Injury is reportedly the leading cause of death among young Kentuckians, so becoming a blood donor could mean the difference between life and death for someone in need.

“This has broken down multiple barriers to bring together a partnership that really puts the citizens first, and the communities first," said Kilgore.