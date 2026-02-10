Kentucky Bourbon Trail adds 10 new stops

(LEX 18) — There are now 68 destinations on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, with 10 new stops being recently added.

Kentucky Distillers’ Association president Eric Gregory says the expansion speaks to the strength of the bourbon industry in the Commonwealth.

"We've had bourbon here over 200 years, it has become engrained in our history and our culture, it's not just a drink anymore, it's tourism through the Kentucky Bourbon Trail it's thousands and thousands of good paying jobs, it's billions of dollars in investment," said Gregory.

He says the expanded trail is a chance for distilleries to add to the legacy.

"We encourage people to BYOB, build your own bourbon trail, and share it with friends and come up with what you think is your perfect itinerary, and all the distilleries you want to visit, and then come back and visit as many as possible the next time," said Gregory.

Dark Arts Whiskey House in Lexington is one of the newest additions to the trail. The dark walls, velvet curtains and overall aesthetic plays into the name.

“It’s dark, it’s moody to conjure the spirits,” said Kymi Douglas, lead spirit guide.

Dark Arts bottled their first whiskey in October 2023. Now just a couple years later, they’re on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

"To be able to be on that coveted spot on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is truly an honor, we're among some of the greatest distilleries in Kentucky,” said Douglas.

They offer speciality cocktails, tours, tastings, and single barrel pours.

"When customers come in here I want them to be like whoa, but I also want them to not think traditional heritage brand distilleries we're not going to have biscuits and gravy at the front desk,” said Douglas.

To see the full list of stops on the trail,