Kentucky budget changes could threaten funding for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, advocates say

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Advocates with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library are sounding the alarm, saying the latest version of the Kentucky state budget could put the program's future in jeopardy.

The success of the program in the state hinges on funding that matches local contributions dollar-for-dollar. Under the newest version of Kentucky's proposed budget, House Bill 500, the full $2.5 million is included, yet the match formula changes. Instead of a 50-50 split, the state would only cover one-third of the cost, forcing local partners to shoulder two-thirds.

Holly Daugherty, children's librarian at McCreary County Public Library, said the funding shift could stretch the county's program beyond its limits.

"It would be detrimental to our program if we had to look at our families in rural McCreary County and say, 'I'm sorry. The funding is not there.' We are trying on our own community part to get funding to do the fifty percent... I can't imagine coming from such a rural county," Daugherty said.

The 50-50 match has been in place since 2021, and advocates say it is what allowed the program to grow statewide.

The program mails free books monthly to children from birth to age 5. More than 138,000 Kentucky kids have participated, and state data shows those children score as much as 13 points higher on kindergarten readiness assessments.

"Honestly, we are stretching everything that we have already to make this work with the 50-50 match. We are in our schools doing payroll deductions with our teachers to try to help fund the program. We are constantly doing fundraisers. We are doing sponsorships where we can sponsor the children," Daugherty said.

"It would either have to come to a point where we cap off where we are at at almost 700 kids, and not take anymore kids so we can withstand one more year or honestly we're gonna have to grasp for straws. It will increase us so much I honestly don't know where else we will find the funding," Daugherty said.

A Kentucky House committee this week advanced a resolution to expand enrollment.

"That resolution will allow us to reach those children in foster care, those children in targeted low-income neighborhoods. Children who are with their family signing up for WIC or SNAP. It allows us to reach the children who need this program the most," said Lindsey Westerfield, Community Relations Manager for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library KY.

Advocates warn that if funding drops, some local programs could shut down within a year.

The budget bill now heads back to the Kentucky House, where leaders from both parties will work to resolve differences between their respective versions of the bill, including the future of funding for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

