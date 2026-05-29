Kentucky cancer survivor Ryan Cremeens receives Marine ROTC scholarship

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Ryan Cremeens, a Kentucky high school graduate who was diagnosed with stage three cancer about 10 years ago, has been awarded an NROTC Marine Option Scholarship.

Cremeens' father, Eric, has spoken about what that period of his son's life was like. The fighting spirit Ryan showed during his battle with cancer carried him through treatment and into a normal school career, where he played football for Madison Central.

Provided image Ryan Cremeens as a child

Along the way, Cremeens drew support from major sports organizations. The Chicago Bears and Cubs offered him encouragement and special attention, and he developed friendships with some of their players. He also got to lead the University of Kentucky football team onto Kroger Field.

I crossed paths with Ryan several times through the years — hosting him at LEX 18, classroom visits, sharing time together at a Cubs/Reds game, and being honored to be with him the day he rang the bell at his last cancer treatment.

The US Marine Corps presented Cremeens with the ROTC scholarship on Friday, recognizing his resilience and commitment to serve.

LEX News Ryan Cremeens receives scholarship

U.S. Congressional Representative for Kentucky Andy Barr released a statement about Cremeens' achievement: