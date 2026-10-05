How Kentucky CancerLink removes barriers to cancer care: 'No one should face a cancer diagnosis alone'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky CancerLink is working to reduce barriers to cancer screenings, resources and treatment for patients and their families across the state — providing everything from custom-fitted wigs and prosthetics to gas cards, support groups and screenings.

The nonprofit was founded in 2008 by Vickie Booth, who has long had a passion for supporting cancer patients. Originally created to support women with breast cancer, Kentucky CancerLink has since expanded to serve people battling all types of cancer.

"Just to see it survive this long is just my greatest legacy," Booth said.

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Kentucky CancerLink's mission is to support the whole person — and their families — as they navigate a cancer diagnosis, while making much-needed resources accessible.

"Cancer affects everyone in the family. It's a body part, but when it strikes, it strikes everyone," Booth said.

Booth has handed leadership of the organization to Melissa Karrer, the current executive director and a cancer survivor herself.

"When I started volunteering, it was when I was going through my own diagnosis of breast cancer. So I kind of saw both sides as kind of having access to the resources I needed but just hearing the stories and really understanding that some people didn't and it really was unacceptable," Karrer said.

While going through cancer treatment can seem daunting, Karrer says the goal is for patients to know there is support available — no matter how big or small the need.

"Something like a wig seems like something small to somebody, but it's huge to someone who can't afford it and who can then kind of take a breath and turn that energy towards the healing," Karrer said.

WLEX Melissa Karrer

The nonprofit has now served thousands of patients in Kentucky, helping make the journey just a little bit easier.

"Don't be afraid to ask for help. Reach out to organizations. We do want to help you to be able to you know move forward into those next steps. No one should face a cancer diagnosis alone."

To learn how to volunteer or donate, visit kycancerlink.org.

Annie Brown is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Annie at annie.brown@wlex.tv

