Kentucky center helps children navigate grief during holidays and beyond

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The holidays can present challenges for many people, including those grieving the loss of family or friends. November is Children's Grief Awareness Month, highlighting the critical need for support services.

The Kentucky Center for Grieving Children and Families helps around 400 kids each year. On Thursday, the organization recognized the work being done to support Kentucky families.

In its fifth year, the non-profit now operates school-based programs in six counties. The executive director said they also expanded community-based programming this year to provide safe and caring spaces for children as they grieve.

"Providing them connection, and helping them realize others get it and can support me through this. And I can understand them, and I'm not alone," executive director Leila Salisbury said.

One young person who found support is a recent college graduate from the University of Kentucky. She discovered the center as an intern while also navigating the loss of her own mother.

"When you've lost a person in your childhood, you're still trying to work on that part of your life, there's no room to look to the future and grow without finding peace with the obstacles you've had to face," Rose Barczak said.

According to the Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model, childhood grief is a critical issue and increasingly important across the country. Data shows one in nine Kentucky kids will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18. That's the sixth highest rate in the country.

You can support the center by volunteering or donating money. Click here for more information.

