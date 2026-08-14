Kentucky company's electric shock gloves eyed for use by ICE agents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington company is making national headlines for its electric shock gloves, which Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers could soon be equipped with.

Compliant Technologies created the device, which the company calls The G.L.O.V.E. or "Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter."

Some agencies in the Commonwealth are already using the gloves. The Nelson County jail purchased two pairs of the gloves more than four years ago, along with another product from the company called the E-Band, according to Jailer Justin Hall.

He says the devices help correctional officers gain control of non-compliant inmates.

During an interview with LEX News Friday, Hall demonstrated how a switch activates the gloves' electrical mode. The gloves must be applied directly to someone's skin to deliver a shock.

"This is the safest tool other than de-escalation that's on the market, in my opinion," Hall said.

Hall said his staff received extensive training to use the gloves. He has also experienced the shock multiple times on his own skin.

"I mean it's not enjoyable, but I will tell you that once it's over, it's over," he said. "It doesn't leave burn marks, anything on your skin."

Hall believes those factors make the gloves a safer option than a Taser or pepper spray. But some civil rights advocates have expressed concerns about giving ICE agents additional, potentially painful, tools.

In an emailed statement, The ACLU of Kentucky told LEX News, in part: "Before expanding ICE's arsenal, the federal government should be demonstrating that existing safeguards, use-of-force policies and accountability mechanisms are meaningful and effective. We have seen little reason for the public to have that confidence."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also weighed in on the potential use of the gloves by ICE agents.

"My concern isn't that they exist or that there's a contract for them, it's that they are going to the worst trained, most aggressive law enforcement unit I've ever seen," he said Thursday. "Every ICE agent needs to be withdrawn, retrained, and actually taught what the law does and does not allow."

Back in Bardstown, Hall says his agency doesn't use the devices often; he estimates two to four times a year. Like other tools for law enforcement, he believes proper use comes down to training.

"If I thought that they posed a hazard to my inmates, my staff, or the community at large, they would not be in this building," Hall said.

This week, we sent an email to Compliant Technologies requesting an interview. A representative for the company said they were unable to comment.

Evelyn Schultz is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Evelyn at evelyn.schultz@wlex.tv.