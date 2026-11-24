FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 911 caller described the moments after a young child fell from an enclosed trailer traveling on Kentucky 32 in Fleming County, telling dispatchers the child was initially unresponsive and that the truck pulling the trailer continued down the road.

"The kid fell out of the trailer onto the road. It's unresponsive," caller Atlee Yoder told a dispatcher.

Yoder said he was driving directly behind the trailer when he saw the child, estimated to be 6 or 7 years old, fall from the back.

"I was right behind him. I had to swerve over in the other lane to keep from hitting him," Yoder told dispatchers.

Yoder said the truck did not stop after the child fell.

"The truck kept going," Yoder said.

"Oh my gosh," the dispatcher responded.

"Yeah, the truck is gone," Yoder said.

Radio traffic from responding authorities also captured an attempt to stop the vehicle.

"My lights are currently on and they're just driving, not pulling over," a responder said.

Yoder told LEX News he could hear other children crying inside the trailer as it continued down the road. He remained with the injured child and updated dispatchers on the child's condition.

"Yes, he's breathing, he's moving. We need somebody out there," Yoder said. He later told the dispatcher the child was breathing and moving but remained unresponsive.

Police later arrested Marvin Hitch and Viola Hitch several miles away. According to a citation, five other children were found inside the trailer. The citation states the couple was unaware the trailer doors were open or that a child had fallen out.

Marvin and Viola Hitch are charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree criminal abuse and neglect.

Viola Hitch, a foster parent and field services supervisor who oversees child protection services in Bath and Menifee counties, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday along with her husband.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has placed Viola Hitch on leave while it investigates the incident. The cabinet has also said she is no longer eligible for future foster placements.

