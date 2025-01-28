Kentucky Court of Justice launches support website for scam victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Court of Justice has launched a new website link aimed at helping victims or potential victims of a relatively new form of fraud.

I had one of our Supreme Court justices contact me and she was upset because some acquaintance of hers said there was a warrant out for her and it was signed by the judge,” Dennis Allen explained. Allen heads the security division KCOJ.

“If you know about our court system, a Supreme Court justice isn't going to sign an arrest warrant. These folks prey upon people who aren't familiar with the court system,” Mr. Allen added.

The problem is becoming more and more prevalent in spots across central Kentucky. Recently the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office and Nicholasville Police Department warned citizens of the scams on their respective Facebook pages. One picture including an arrest warrant that looked incredibly authentic, while asking the recipient to send $7,500 fine payable at a “local CoinHub” using a Bitcoin option. Failure to comply, the warrant stated, would result in incarceration.

“They use intimidation and tactics to apply urgency and hope for a quick decision to supply banking info,” Allen said.

Allen said jury duty notices have become another favorite tactic used by scammers for acquiring a person’s information.

“If you don't initiate the call, there's no reason you should give your banking or personal information,” Allen stated.

This new website, which can be accessed below, was launched to help people navigate the ins and outs of a potential scam.

“The website has tips, identifies tactics and the dos and don'ts,” Allen said.

He also said that this new link is their site’s most visited page these days.

*If you think you have been targeted, or would like to proactively protect yourself from potential scams, the KCOJ fighting fraud website is here: Scams - Kentucky Court of Justice