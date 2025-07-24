Kentucky Courts raise awareness about the uptick in scams

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky court system reports that the number of scams continues to rise across the Commonwealth.

"Scams are ever changing, and any time you attach a court scam, a jury scam, you've got a warrant scam, that kind of attaches a sense of urgency to it, you think you're in trouble and if you don't act fast you're going to be in more trouble," said Darren Allen.

Allen is the court security manager for the Administrative Office of the Courts.

"The number one red flag is if someone calls you wanting money, if you missed a jury service or you have a warrant or a summons, the court system just doesn't work that way," said Allen.

If you receive one of those calls, Allen says to hang up, then call your circuit clerk. He says every county has one and they're able to see if you do in fact have an outstanding warrant or summons.

Allen said the targeted demographic has shifted.

"We think that scams are more towards the elderly, but I'm finding that's not necessarily the case," said Allen. "Young people get scammed too, a lot of people don't talk about it, they're embarrassed about it, I know of police officers who have been scammed."

If this has happened to you, click here to report to state and federal databases.