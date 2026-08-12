Burgin residents speak out against proposed data center during Tuesday meeting

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Residents packed a Burgin city council meeting to voice opposition to a proposed data center on Tuesday night, with more than 15 people speaking out against the project.

"No Data Center" signs are visible throughout Burgin, and that message was delivered directly to city leaders during the meeting.

Kaitlyn Cooper, whose horse farm sits directly across from the land proposed for annexation, said she was overwhelmed by the turnout.

"I think the only people in the community that want this are people that's going to benefit financially. And I have no problem with people making money on their land. That's great, but not at the cost of the entire community around them," Cooper said.

Cooper argued the project would threaten her business and her animals.

"Essentially, what I mainly spoke about was the fact that a data center and a working saddlebred training facility cannot coexist across the street from one another," Cooper said.

The CEO of Shaker Village also spoke, warning the annexation could have long-term consequences for the community.

Council Member Sindicat Dunn said one option being considered is putting the decision directly in the hands of voters.

"I believe the council are taking the comments to heart. I think we're all considering all parts and all aspects of the situation," Dunn said.

"I think each resident within the city of Bergen should have a say in this matter," Dunn said.

Residents also called on Burgin to rejoin Mercer County's planning and zoning system, which they say could give the city more control over future development. No final decision was made at the meeting.

"I feel like that this is, you know, kind of a middle ground right now. There's not a lot of true answers. Things are still very much up in the air," Burgin resident Katrina Sexton said.

Carlee Hogsten is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Carlee at carlee.hogsten@wlex.tv.

