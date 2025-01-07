Kentucky Department of Education data shows 20% decline in teacher pay from 2008

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Center for Economic Policy is reporting that average district pay for teachers in Kentucky in 2025 is $13,888 less than 2008 after being adjusted for inflation, according to new data from the Kentucky Department of Education.

KyPolicy noted that the data reveals a 19.8% decline from 2008, despite average teacher pay in 77% of Kentucky's school districts seeing a slight increase above inflation this school year. This year, according to KyPolicy, average teacher pay in the commonwealth rose $908 with adjusted inflation, reportedly amounting to a 1.6% increase.

LEX 18 previously reported in May 2024 that the National Education Association had the national average teacher salary at $69,544. Kentucky reportedly averaged far less at $56,296.

While the General Assembly did pass an increase to SEEK, Kentucky’s main funding source for K-12 public education, advocates feel it merely scratches the surface.

“The problem is, SEEK hasn't kept up with inflation and the cost of running a school,” Kentucky Education Association (KEA) president Eddie Campbell told LEX 18 in 2024. “Even with the new investments of 3% in the first year and an additional 6% in the second year in the budget that was passed, we're still behind about 26% where we should be. The states around us are investing in educator salaries. They're really focusing on that, and that should be concerning to everyone in the Commonwealth."

Notably, KyPolicy reported that teachers have seen an inflation-adjusted pay cut in every district between the 2008 and 2025 school years, including a pay decrease of -1.3% in Fayette County.

An interactive map of every Kentucky district, and the drop in teacher pay throughout the state since 2008, can be found here.