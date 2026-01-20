Kentucky Derby winner names new colt 'Malachi Miracle' after UK's buzzer-beater

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Oftentimes in life, and in horse racing, timing is everything.

“Typically, owners of horses have to name horses by the first of February,” Kenny McPeek said. “You have to do it quickly, or somebody else will get it."

As was the case on those days in early May in 2024, when no one was quicker than McPeek in winning both the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks races at Churchill Downs, no one beat him to this chance to name his latest Colt after a play his favorite team pulled off during the final seconds in Baton Rouge.

“I said, you know, that would be a good name; Malachi Miracle,” he said.

So now his two-year-old, who he thinks is showing some real potential, will race and be referred to as “Malachi Miracle” as a tribute to the buzzer-beating shot Kentucky’s Malachi Moreno used to beat LSU earlier this month.

Great name,” the UK grad said of his choice. “And that's what you try to do, you try to find a name that suits the horse, and you want to do something interesting that gives people reason to talk about the horse."

They will be talking about that shot Moreno hit for a while. And just like a horse that might break from the chute a bit slowly, but has a strong finish on the backstretch, McPeek thinks the same will be said of this season’s Wildcats.

“Sometimes you have a really good horse, and they run a bad race. Really admire this guy (Coach Mark Pope), and I’m pulling for him. You want Malachi Miracles, and the next game they beat Tennessee, so that’s even better. I think they’re going to be fine,” he said.

McPeek said his stable is looking strong for this year’s Oaks and Derby races in May, and he expects to have a few entries. “Malachi Miracle” will race in Saratoga among other places this year in hopes of reaching the 2027 field of 20 at the Kentucky Derby.