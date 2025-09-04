Kentucky Educational Television announces staff reduction amid public broadcasting federal funding cuts

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Educational Television (KET) announced the reduction of 22% of its workforce amid the elimination of federal funding for public broadcasting. This resulted in the termination of 15 staff members on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, with the loss of federal funding, there is no way around the need for significant budget reductions. It is a sad but unavoidable situation for our dedicated team, and the loss will affect operations throughout the agency,” said Shae Hopkins, executive director and CEO. “However, even during this difficult time, KET remains as committed as ever to serving Kentuckians across the Commonwealth.”

KET added that earlier in the year, the company braced for possible budget cuts by holding positions vacant and implementing cost-saving measures. Further, a total of 36 positions within the company were eliminated.