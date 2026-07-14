Kentucky expands Pre-K pilot program to Frankfort and Glasgow, serving 4 school districts

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky's Pre-K Pilot Program is expanding to Franklin County Schools and Glasgow Independent Schools, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday, bringing the total number of school districts in the program to four.

The full-day pilot programs will begin with the 2026-2027 school year and serve as a first step toward providing every Kentucky child access to pre-K. Franklin County Schools and Glasgow Independent Schools join Robertson and Rockcastle counties, which were added to the program in May.

"Kentucky's children deserve the very best start, and Pre-K for All will deliver that and more by also helping parents save money, boosting our workforce and supporting businesses," Beshear said. "I am proud that, through this program and our Team Kentucky Early Learning Center, we're expanding access for nearly 3,000 children across our state. This is progress we intend to build on, because we know our families and businesses need it."

Both school boards approved joining the program on Monday. Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp and Glasgow Independent Schools Superintendent Chad Muhlenkamp joined Beshear for the announcement, along with children from both districts.

"I'm so proud to stand here today as superintendent of Franklin County Schools. Over the next two years this pilot will serve over a thousand students in our community," Kopp said. "Think about that: That's a thousand kids that will have reduced behavioral issues and disciplinary issues and less that will be chronically absent. This is not a hypothesis or an educated guess. Decades of research and the example of states around us show that kids that attend high-quality preschool programs, like the one we're launching today, do better and go further. Pre-K is the one thing that we can point to that has a lasting and immediate impact."

Muhlenkamp said fewer than half of Kentucky children currently arrive at kindergarten ready to learn.

"I'm honored and excited that Glasgow Independent School District has been selected to lead the way on this initiative," Muhlenkamp said. "In Kentucky right now, fewer than half of the kids come to kindergarten ready to learn. Preschool is the single most effective way for every child to get the start they need. We know from study after study, and our own personal experience, that the first five years are crucial. Programs like this help all students have the reading, math and social skills they need to start school. This initiative will put a stop to that gap before it begins."

Beshear signed an executive order in May launching the Team Kentucky Pre-K Pilot Program in Robertson and Rockcastle counties. He also announced the September opening of the Team Kentucky Early Learning Center, which will serve executive branch state employees.

Since May 2026, the governor and his administration have expanded childcare access for nearly 3,000 additional children across Kentucky through two major announcements.

The Pre-K for All initiative has drawn broad support ahead of the 2026-2027 budget session. More than 150 business owners, 93 school superintendents representing over half of Kentucky's school districts, 46 local and regional chambers of commerce, the Kentucky Association of School Administrators, 63 county judge/executives, 34 mayors, and the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents all sent letters of support to the General Assembly.

Since the initiative launched in May 2025, more than 66,000 Kentuckians wrote to their state legislators asking them to support expanding access to preschool. Following town halls held across the state, nearly 90% of participants voiced support for more Pre-K for All funding, Beshear detailed.

More information is available at prek4all.ky.gov.