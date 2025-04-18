Kentucky families move through cleanup process without flood insurance

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Just one inch of water can lead to $25,000 in home damage, yet many Kentuckians remain uninsured against floods, according to FEMA.

In Jessamine County, where severe flooding recently damaged homes along Dix Drive, FEMA data shows only 84 residents are covered by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

The Scearce family says its home addition on Dix Drive along the Kentucky River sustained damages of approximately $50,000, and is among the uninsured.

Jenny Scearce explained that standard homeowner's insurance does not cover flooding, and they could not access a separate flood policy due to their ground-level property.

"This was just such a monumental, disastrous event that we couldn't prepare for," Scearce said.

Although thousands of Kentuckians live in flood-prone areas, only 1% of homeowners are covered by the NFIP.

For families in high-risk areas, annual premiums average nearly $1,300, reaching over $3,800 in some areas like Scott County, per the latest FEMA data.

Amid the recovery, the Scearce family is relying on community support.

Their daughter, 22-year-old Emma Scearce, launched a GoFundMe campaign to aid in the rebuilding process.

“There have been definitely like highs and lows,” Emma said, reflecting on the cleanup effort.

Kentucky flood victims could soon receive federal aid if the state is declared a major disaster area. Such a designation would make FEMA grants and SBA loans available to victims.