Kentucky football fans camp out overnight to secure prime tailgating spots

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With 21 days until the first game at Kroger Field, dedicated Kentucky football fans are already staking their claims for the season's tailgating spots.

Dozens of fans camped out overnight Friday into Saturday morning, despite the official setup time not beginning until 8 a.m. Saturday.

"Last year we were way down there, gotta get closer this year," one fan told LEX 18's Ellen Ice while setting up their spot.

The overnight campout comes as fans navigate new rules for tailgating at Kroger Field this season, with many determined to secure their traditional locations.

"People count on us to have this spot every year, that's why I'm out here now," another fan said.

Many fans slept in lawn chairs with pillows and blankets, while others opted to spend the night in their cars. Even four-legged Wildcat supporters joined their owners for the early morning setup.

One dedicated tailgater explained the scale of their game day operation: "We typically have 100 to 125 guests, I'm on the grill 4-5 hours."

"We never know what to expect and I think with BBN you never know what to expect in general but we're always going to be here regardless, that's just what we do," a fan said, highlighting the dedication of Big Blue Nation.

All tailgating equipment must be removed by Dec. 6 at 5 p.m., according to university regulations.