Kentucky fruit harvests fall flat after harsh winter

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Harsh winter conditions and late spring freezes have devastated fruit production at many Kentucky farms this year, forcing orchards to adapt.

At Stepping Stone Farm in Bourbon County, the impact is clear across their 800 peach trees, which stand completely bare of fruit.

"You can see, these trees should be completely filled with peaches. I mean this tree should have 100+ peaches on it and there's not a single one," said Ally Vallandingham, co-owner of Stepping Stone Farm.

The damage began during winter but worsened during an unexpected cold snap in the spring.

"Spring break, we had three nights in a row where it hit about 23 degrees, and that's really what did us in as far as fruit production goes," Vallandingham said.

The farm's strawberry production suffered significantly, followed by similar losses with their blueberries. Pears, plums, and cherries failed to produce any harvest at all.

To maintain their business, Stepping Stone Farm has turned to partnerships with other orchards. The peaches currently sold at their store are actually sourced from Eckert's Orchard's Illinois location.

"We all work together to make sure we're all doing okay," Vallandingham said.

Diversification has become another survival strategy for Kentucky's fruit growers.

"My dad told me, if I was gonna get into farming, we had to diversify," she said.

When harvest tanks on one fruit, she hopes another is fruitful.

Currently, the farm is harvesting blackberries and raspberries, with apples and pumpkins expected in the fall.

Despite the workarounds, the toll of crop failures weighs heavily on farming families.

"Make sure you're checking in with farmers, mental health in the farming community is huge," Vallandingham said.

The highs and lows of farming can be as dramatic as the weather, Vallandingham knows.

"Farming is an adventure, and we wouldn't trade it for anything, so although it's a rough season we still feel really blessed to be able to do this every day," Vallandingham said.

You can visit Stepping Stone Farm at 1674 Cynthiana Road in Paris.