As Kentucky gas prices top $3 a gallon, experts are warning it could get worse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky drivers are facing a sharp rise at the pump, with gas prices topping $3 per gallon across much of the state — and experts say the increases may not be over.

According to AAA, Kentucky's average price for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.13. In Lexington, GasBuddy puts the average at $3.14.

Jason Boggs, who commutes daily from Richmond to Lexington, said his fill-up cost him $20 more than it did last week.

"Oh yes, definitely it adds up over the week. I don't know what I'm going to do honestly," Boggs said.

Eddie Gracic paid $60 to fill his tank — also about $20 more than last week — and said the increases are already forcing him to rethink family plans.

"We usually go to Florida and this is going to make it a little difficult because we've got a couple of kids to put in the car to take a drive, but now it's definitely going to be a little different," Gracic said.

Several factors are driving the spike: the American and Israeli war on Iran, the approaching summer driving season, and the switch to more expensive warm-weather fuel blends.

Diesel fuel in Lexington is up about 95 cents per gallon, a increase that could ripple through the broader economy since many consumer goods are transported by truck.

Kentucky drivers had enjoyed roughly two years of gas prices below $3 per gallon, but that stretch appears to be over.

Boggs said he isn't surprised by what's behind the surge.

"War will do that. I'm sure it will get worse," Boggs said.

To shop around for the best gas prices in your area, visit GasBuddy.

