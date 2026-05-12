Kentucky governor declares Period Poverty Awareness Week as stigma, costs rise

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Period poverty often goes unseen — but its impact on women and teens is significant.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation declaring May 11-17 as Period Poverty Awareness Week in the state, a move advocates say brings long-overdue attention to the issue.

"Having the governor acknowledge it exists is huge," said Skylar Davis, founder of non-profit Period Y'all.

According to the most recent "State of the Period" report conducted by The Harris Poll, period stigma has surged since 2023. Lack of access to period products remains a significant disruption to daily life, especially in the classroom. Nearly 4 in 10 teens nationwide struggling to afford period products.

"We see that from a financial constraint but also just our society and how that can be stigmatizing as well too," said Davis.

Add that to the rising cost of living, including prices for period products, and Davis says period poverty is a true crisis.

"Before the cost of everything was going up, we heard from mothers who were choosing between food and period products. And we know that is continuing to happen but on a higher scale," Davis said.

Since 2022, the nonprofit has opened six period pantries across Kentucky, most recently at the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition. People can stop by and grab the products they need, no questions asked.

"I have refilled it twice, this probably needs to be refilled again, and I know people in the community are aware of it and they're coming here and making sure they have what they need," said Jessamine County Homeless Coalition Operations Director April McCubbins.

That work continues this week. Davis plans to open a seventh pantry at the Washington County Library in Springfield on May 16. She is also launching "Annie Mae's Patchwork Project Pop Up" in Garrard County on May 15, which aims to provide a year's worth of products to those who need it.

"It's all just keeping on keeping on," Davis said.

For more information about Period Y'all, click here.

