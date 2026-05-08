Kentucky graduate achieves dreams, breaks barriers as nonverbal communicator

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Brayden Scott crossed the commencement stage at Rupp Arena on Friday, it was a milestone years in the making, and one that is especially meaningful for the first-generation college graduate from London.

Scott, who has cerebral palsy, is a nonverbal communicator and he uses a wheelchair. Scott communicated with LEX 18 by typing on his phone during an interview, the same way he communicates in everyday life.

"I had a lot of work, especially with my disability," he typed. "As a person with a disability, I have so much more to look at when I have to do things. Not only did I have to write a lot, but I have to look at housing, where am I going to eat. My chair can't be in the rain, so I have to think about that. It was just a lot."

Despite those challenges, the tenacity that led him to leave his hometown and pursue a college degree served him well in Lexington. A talented writer, Scott studied journalism and joined the staff of the Kentucky Kernel as a copy editor. He also became a drone pilot, earning a reputation as a "secret weapon" for the newspaper.

LEX 18 Photo of Brayden Scott

Scott says the people in his life played a significant role in getting him to the finish line.

"All of my professors and my friends at the Kernel were a big part in my success. They believed in me, which was all I needed," he said.

Despite his accomplishment, Scott said there were moments when he doubted himself, which made Friday's milestone even more meaningful.

Post-grad, there is much more ahead for Scott. He's following his passion by writing for Backroads of Appalachia, a nonprofit organization working to bring motorsports to small towns.

As he accomplishes his dreams, Scott wants others to inspire others to act on theirs.

"You can do anything you set your mind to. If people tell you you can't, don't listen to them. If you have a dream, chase it. You're the only person who can make that dream happen," Scott said.