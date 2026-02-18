Kentucky Historical Society offers free field trips for America 250 celebrations

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Historical Society is making history more accessible to students by offering free school field trips through July, thanks to the Elizabeth Lloyd Jones Student Scholarship Fund. The initiative coincides with the organization's participation in "America 250" celebrations commemorating the nation's upcoming 250th anniversary.

The Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History houses more than a million historical items, creating a treasure trove of Kentucky's past. Among the collection's notable pieces is a cannon that witnessed the Revolutionary War at Valley Forge before making its way to Kentucky.

"What are some cool pieces in here that you might not see anywhere else?" LEX 18's Annie Brown asked KHS Executive Director Scott Alvey.

"That's like asking me my favorite child," Alvey said.

The Hall of Governors remains one of the most popular attractions for visitors.

"Really, people love Hall of Governors, which there's multiple artifacts in there that feature the stories of not just the people that served in the role but how that role impacted the people serving in it," said Alvey.

With such an extensive collection, the museum offers something to capture every visitor's interest. This year, the Kentucky Historical Society is enhancing its offerings as part of America 250 celebrations.

"We'll be opening an exhibit in April--late April--called a Revolution to Statehood. And that explores KY's time period between before Kentucky -- when it was Virginia -- and what becomes the Commonwealth of Kentucky," said Alvey.

The free field trip opportunity represents the organization's core mission of making historical education accessible to all students.

"Making history accessible is what we do. As a museum a lot of people recognize that we have a lot of cool artifacts and objects, we have historians come in and do talks, but if we don't make it accessible to people, the stories that those things contain need to get out and need to be told and need to be experienced," said Alvey.

Schools interested in scheduling free field trips can contact the Kentucky Historical Society. The scholarship fund covers visits through July 2026.

