Kentucky homeowners make a splash with pool rental side hustle

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new app is helping Kentucky homeowners turn their backyard pools into a profitable side hustle while giving swimmers a chance to beat the heat without owning a pool.

Swimply, described as "Airbnb for swimming pools," allows pool owners to rent their aquatic spaces by the hour to people looking for a private swimming experience.

Bryan and Austin Birdkidd of Richmond started renting out their backyard oasis last summer.

"This has been a love project for Austin and I, getting this space beautiful and enjoyable for ourselves," Bryan told LEX 18.

"We thought, hey, we have this space. Let's give this a try and see what happens," said Austin.

The couple's pool is one of nearly 10 currently available for rent in Central Kentucky, from Lexington to Lawrenceburg.

The Birdkidds' rental starts at $55 an hour for five people, and they can accommodate groups of up to 30. Their listing includes extras like access to their screened-in porch, "Palm Room" and towels.

They're now averaging about three groups a week, hosting everyone from families to book clubs and church groups.

"People's faces just light up, and [they] say, how can this exist in this small little Richmond neighborhood? So that's always a fun thing to witness," Austin said.

The couple says one challenge is pool maintenance, especially during busy weeks.

"Sometimes when you have back-to-back groups, you'll see us furiously skimming the top of the pool and making sure everything looks clean because we want to make sure everyone has such a great experience when they come," Austin said.

For those concerned about safety, Swimply offers insurance for pool owners who sign up and provides basic rules to ensure guests have fun while staying safe.

