Kentucky horse owners urged to plan ahead as dry conditions reduce hay yields this season

(LEX NEWS) — Kentucky horse owners and livestock producers are being urged to plan ahead as some hay producers report lower yields this season.

Dry conditions have reduced first-cut hay production on some farms, with a few producers seeing yields drop significantly.

Dr. Bob Coleman, with the University of Kentucky, says recent rain may help, but it's still unclear whether later cuttings will make up the difference.

"In the end of the day, I really think from a horse owner perspective or a livestock producer that's buying hay to feed livestock going forward, you need to be planning sooner than later," Coleman said.

Coleman says waiting until fall to buy hay could leave producers with fewer options, especially if supplies tighten across Kentucky and neighboring states.

He also recommends testing hay for its nutritional value so owners can adjust feeding plans if quality varies from this year's growing conditions.