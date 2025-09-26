Kentucky installs first automated speed cameras in work zones across 3 counties

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported that the state has installed its first automated speed enforcement devices in work zones across Fayette County, near Corbin, and Shelby County as part of a new safety initiative.

The organization detailed that the cameras are located in work zones on U.S. 25 in Fayette County, I-75 near Corbin, and I-64 in Shelby County. The devices are not yet active, giving drivers time to adjust before enforcement begins in October.

Law enforcement officers will issue tickets in person based on evidence from the automated cameras, officials detailed. Fines can reach up to $500 when workers are present in the construction zones.

The program represents Kentucky's first use of automated speed enforcement technology in work zones, aimed at protecting both construction workers and motorists.

A release from the cabinet read that additional locations will be added this year and that work zones with automated enforcement will feature clear warning signs and flashing lights.

"This is about saving lives, not writing tickets," said KSP Major Eric Walker. "By slowing down and staying alert, drivers can protect themselves, their families, and the workers improving our roads. These cameras give us another tool to stop dangerous driving before it costs lives."