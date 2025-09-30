Kentucky invests $250,000 annually in Thoroughbred aftercare programs to support retired racehorses

(LEX 18) — Kentucky has reportedly allocated $250,000 in annual funding to support retired Thoroughbred racehorses through the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance following passage of House Bill 8 in the 2024 General Assembly.

According to a release from the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA), the funding will go directly to accredited aftercare facilities across Kentucky, "ensuring the well-being of horses beyond their racing careers."

The investment reinforces the industry's responsibility to Thoroughbreds throughout their entire lives, from breeding to retirement, the release detailed.

"We are grateful to the Kentucky legislature, the Governor and everyone involved in this process for recognizing the importance of aftercare and for providing this essential support," Walt Robertson, president of the TAA, said.

Robertson called the investment a step that strengthens Kentucky's aftercare foundation.

"We hope it serves as a model for other states to follow," Robertson said.

TAA noted that the programs offer resources and opportunities for these athletes to thrive beyond racing while supporting the communities and individuals who care for them.

TAA will distribute the funds to accredited aftercare organizations and facilities throughout Kentucky where they can achieve the greatest impact, the release read. The organization maintains rigorous accreditation standards to build a sustainable future for aftercare programs.