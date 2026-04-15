Kentucky launching new driver licensing system, online portal to improve customer experience

(LEX 18) — Kentucky is launching a modernized driver licensing system and online portal in June, prompting temporary office closures and adjusted hours across the state.

The new system, known as the Kentucky Information Network for Driver Licensing, or KINDL, will replace the state's nearly 40-year-old platform. It is scheduled to launch on June 8 alongside a new online portal called myDrive.

"Team Kentucky remains committed to improving our licensing services so that Kentuckians are spending less time waiting in line and more time getting where they need to go," Gov. Andy Beshear said. "This new system will provide families with the secure, online services they expect in today’s world and we are encouraging folks to plan ahead and take care of any needed renewals ahead of June, as the transition will briefly impact hours at our offices."

To migrate more than 4 million driver records into the KINDL system, all Driver Licensing Regional Offices will close on June 4 and June 5. Online driver's license renewals will be unavailable beginning June 3.

Offices will reopen and online services will be restored on June 8. Walk-in hours will be adjusted to 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. through June 18.

While once-a-month Saturday hours will not be hosted in June, options will be available on May 9 and May 30 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monthly Saturday hours will resume in July.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman noted that approximately 55,000 Kentuckians are due to renew in June.

"With approximately 55,000 Kentuckians due to renew in June, now is the best time to take care of your licensing needs to save valuable time before the temporary office closures. Online and mail-in renewal is still an option for most Kentuckians who want to skip a trip entirely if they have a completed vision screening form."

Rebecca Goodman said.

Cardholders can renew their driver’s license up to six months before the expiration date.

Starting June 8, all online licensing services will require a myDrive account. Account holders will be able to pre-apply for a license, permit, or ID, request a card replacement, change their address, check their license standing, and view communications sent by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. An account will also be needed to renew a license online, register an emergency contact, sign up for expiration reminders, or pay reinstatement fees.

The new system will also streamline licensing for commercial drivers. Medical certificates will be accepted directly from approved medical providers, eliminating the need for drivers to manually submit results to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s National Registry. The state’s MyCDL portal will be discontinued once KINDL launches.

The transition builds on recent steps to improve the licensing experience. The state hired 125 contracted full-time staff last year and launched a new line management and text check-in system to handle demand from new vision screening requirements, REAL ID enforcement, and new permit eligibility for 15-year-olds.

Statewide average walk-in customer wait times dropped from 49 minutes last April to 16 minutes in March. Average appointment wait times dropped from 25 minutes to 10 minutes. In January, Kentucky also launched a free Mobile ID app accepted at security checkpoints at most major U.S. airports.

During the 2026 legislative session, the General Assembly adopted funding for three of six new office locations requested by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. New offices are expected to open in Barren, Bullitt, and Oldham counties in the future.

