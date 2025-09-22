Kentucky lawmaker calls for resignations of Fayette County school leaders

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky state representative is calling for the immediate resignations of Fayette County Public Schools' top leaders, citing what he describes as widespread dysfunction and financial mismanagement that has undermined the district's educational mission.

Representative Matt Lockett, whose district includes part of Fayette County, on Monday called for Board Chair Tyler Murphy and Superintendent Demetrus Liggins to step down, claiming they have abandoned the district's core purpose of educating children.

"Instead of schools defined by learning and achievement, the district has become a case study in dysfunction, controversy, and collapsing confidence," Lockett said.

"Parents, teachers, and taxpayers face a system where those entrusted with responsibility have squandered trust and undermined the very mission of public education. Instead of putting children first, the superintendent and board chair have allowed controversy to consume the district, eroding confidence at every level," Lockett added. "Parents are angry, educators are frustrated, and students are the ones who ultimately pay the price. It is past time for accountability, the time has come for Tyler Murphy and Demetrus Liggins to put children first and step aside immediately."

Lockett said he is standing with parents, educators, and taxpayers who want to see what he called "the constitutional promise of an effective system of common schools restored in Fayette County."

The representative cited multiple grievances against the current leadership, including excessive administrative spending and what he characterized as an irresponsible compensation package for Liggins. Lockett said that the superintendent's salary increased to $381,767 and included $25,000 for an executive coach, despite public calls for his dismissal.

Other concerns raised by Lockett include:

Excessive spending on employee travel that exceeds similar expenditures in Jefferson, Boone, and Warren counties

Continued attempts to raise the occupational tax on Fayette County families

A $16 million budget shortfall

Lawsuits from contractors over unpaid invoices

Near depletion of a multi-million-dollar contingency fund

Disputes among board members regarding contingency fund amounts

What Lockett described as a hostile administrative culture

Obstruction of board work by requiring Open Records Requests for district documents

Lack of transparency in eminent domain proceedings against homeowners



"Our state constitution requires a system of common schools that provides an efficient, accountable, and effective education for every child," Lockett said. "Fayette County is failing that test. Every single scandal and distraction we've seen is self-inflicted. They are, however, the direct result of poor choices, misplaced priorities, and a glaring lack of leadership."

“This community’s kids deserve better,” Lockett said. “The leadership of Fayette County Public Schools has lost the trust of the people they serve, and they will not regain it. The time has come for Superintendent Liggins and Chairman Murphy to resign so new leadership can begin the hard work of restoring confidence and putting children back at the center of education where they belong."

