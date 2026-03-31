Kentucky lawmakers restore funding match to save Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

(LEX 18) — More than 138,000 Kentucky children will continue to receive a free book in the mail each month after state lawmakers restored a funding match for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

A previous version of Kentucky's main budget bill contained a provision to reduce the state's contribution to one-third of the cost of the books. More than 80 percent of the program's county-level chapters said the change would force them to shut down.

According to a press release, following widespread media coverage, Kentuckians reached out to lawmakers asking them to restore the funding match during budget negotiations.

"If there’s one thing that we’ve learned in this process, Senator, it’s that no one has better name ID or positive ID than Dolly Parton," Christian McDaniel said.

McDaniel serves as the chair of the Senate Revenue and Appropriations Committee.

"The full funding with the existing match of 50 percent is in the budget, also with additional language trying to increase the participation for low-income and foster care communities," McDaniel said.

The release states that the exact language added to the budget is not yet public, but it is expected to be similar to a resolution introduced earlier in the session by Senator Cassie Chambers Armstrong.

According to the release, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has gifted more than 8 million books to Kentucky children. Data from the Kentucky Department of Education shows kindergarten readiness is up to 13 points higher among children who participate in the program.

"We are so grateful to our lawmakers for restoring our funding match and providing early literacy impact by recognizing enrollment opportunities for children, ages birth through five, who need the program most," Libby Suttles said.

Suttles is the state director of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Kentucky.

"We will work harder than ever to partner with them in every way possible in the future," Suttles said.

Over the next two days, both chambers of the legislature are expected to give final passage to the budget, which will cover the next two years, according to the release.

"We hope all the people who reached out to their lawmakers asking them to support the program will now reach out again to express their gratitude and excitement for growth," Suttles said.