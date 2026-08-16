Kentucky leaders reflect on Saturday night's shooting in Lexington that left 1 dead, 4 injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — On Sunday, leaders across Kentucky, including U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, released statements in regards to Saturday evening's shooting at Charles Young Park in downtown Lexington that left one individual dead and four injured.
In Gorton's statement, she explained that she is praying for the families impacted by the mass shooting, and that the City of Lexington is utilizing its initiative, ONE Lexington, to organize a trauma support event in light of the incident.
"Our community is coming together to pray for those who were wounded yesterday, and for the young man we lost and his family and friends.
I have been in communication with Chief Weathers and he is committed to solving this crime as quickly as possible.
Several of our Councilmembers and members of our One Lexington team were in the park. We are more determined than ever to protect our young people, and to help them turn away from violence. Through One Lexington, we are organizing a trauma support event, and will announce details soon."
-Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton via email
In his statement released on social media, Barr states that he is praying for the families impacted by the shooting.
"My heart is with the victims, their families, and everyone in the Lexington community last night following the shooting at Charles Young Park.
Praying for everyone affected by this heartbreaking tragedy."
-Rep. Andy Barr via Facebook
Lexington City Councilmember Tyler Morton, who oversees Lexington's first district, released a statement on Facebook asking the community to come together in the name of healing.
"My heart is broken for the family who lost a loved one and for every person impacted by the senseless violence that took place in our East End community.
I am heartbroken. I am angry. I am frustrated. And, quite honestly, I am disappointed. There are moments when words simply do not feel like enough.
We were supposed to be celebrating community and showing the strength, resilience, and beauty of our East End. Instead, we are grieving. We are asking why and how this could happen in our community and, more importantly, what we are going to do to make sure it does not continue to happen.
We cannot ignore the reality that our young people need help. They need someone to believe in them. They need opportunities, guidance, mentorship, stability, and hope. That means investing in them not just with words, but with resources, programs, safe spaces, education, mental health services, jobs, and meaningful opportunities.
Right now, our entire community needs healing. We need to come together. We need to check on our neighbors. We need to support one another. And we need to lead with love. The residents of the 1st District deserve to feel safe in their own neighborhoods. Our children deserve to grow up believing that their future is bigger than the circumstances around them. Families deserve to gather, celebrate, and return home safely.
My office will work tirelessly with our community and our partners to make that a reality. We owe that to the victims. We owe it to their families. We owe it to our children. And we owe it to this community. The East End is hurting, but the East End is not broken.
We will heal together. We will stand together. And we will continue fighting for a safer, stronger, and healthier community."
-Tyler Morton, Lexington City Council District 1