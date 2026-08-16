Kentucky leaders reflect on Saturday night's shooting in Lexington that left 1 dead, 4 injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — On Sunday, leaders across Kentucky, including U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, released statements in regards to Saturday evening's shooting at Charles Young Park in downtown Lexington that left one individual dead and four injured.

In Gorton's statement, she explained that she is praying for the families impacted by the mass shooting, and that the City of Lexington is utilizing its initiative, ONE Lexington, to organize a trauma support event in light of the incident.

"Our community is coming together to pray for those who were wounded yesterday, and for the young man we lost and his family and friends.



I have been in communication with Chief Weathers and he is committed to solving this crime as quickly as possible.

Several of our Councilmembers and members of our One Lexington team were in the park. We are more determined than ever to protect our young people, and to help them turn away from violence. Through One Lexington, we are organizing a trauma support event, and will announce details soon."



-Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton via email

In his statement released on social media, Barr states that he is praying for the families impacted by the shooting.

"My heart is with the victims, their families, and everyone in the Lexington community last night following the shooting at Charles Young Park.



Praying for everyone affected by this heartbreaking tragedy."



-Rep. Andy Barr via Facebook

Lexington City Councilmember Tyler Morton, who oversees Lexington's first district, released a statement on Facebook asking the community to come together in the name of healing.