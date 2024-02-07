Kentucky Main Street program continues revitalization efforts in 2024

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Since 1979, the Kentucky Main Street program has worked to revitalize historic downtown districts throughout Kentucky, and in 2024, the work will continue in 24 communities.

Main Street directors from Paducah to Pikeville came together Wednesday for an all-day Kentucky Main Street training event.

“Each community is different, so they will take what they learn today, share it with their board members, their community, and really start activating these plans for the year,” said Main Street coordinator Kitty Dougoud.

The Kentucky Main Street program, a product of the Kentucky Heritage Council, is a decades-long effort. It's considered a self-help program, locally administered and funded, with technical assistance and guidance provided by the Heritage Council.

While the participating communities change from year to year, the mission remains the same.

“We work on organization, economic vitality, promotion, and design,” said Dougoud. “I have people say to me sometimes ‘I can tell that’s a Main Street community’ because they just look different. They’re well cared for, someone really manages the downtown, and we really strive to have good retail and a good mix of things.”

In 2022, Main Street programs reported 587 new jobs, 130 new businesses, 37,670 volunteer hours, and 201 rehabilitation projects.

“We want both the locals and tourists to come to all of these places, and if you love your downtown, other people are gonna love it too,” said Dougoud.

During the month of February, Main Street communities will host a number of activities to entice locals and tourists to get downtown. Leaders consider February "Love your Downtown" month. You can find events by checking out the social media pages for Kentucky Main Street communities.

The 2024 Kentucky Main Street participants are as follows:

Bardstown Main Street

Beattyville Main Street

Campbellsville Main Street

Carrollton Main Street

Cynthiana Main Street

Guthrie Main Street

Grayson Main Street

LaGrange Main Street

London Downtown

Maysville Main Street

Middlesboro Main Street

Downtown Morehead

Murray Main Street

Paducah Main Street

Perryville Main Street

Pikeville Main Street

Main Street Pineville

Main Street Salyersville

Heart of Scottsville

Shelby Main Street

Springfield Main Street

Taylorsville Main Street

Tri-Cities Heritage

Williamsburg Main Street