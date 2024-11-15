Kentucky battery manufacturing project to create more than 1,500 jobs, Beshear announces

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear, along with local leaders and executives, announced a nearly $712 million project in Shelby County that is set to create over 1,500 tech jobs, marking the largest job creation project in Kentucky since 2022.

“I want to thank Shelbyville Battery Manufacturing for their investment in Kentucky and the Shelbyville community,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is the single largest investment and job creation announcement we have on record for Shelby County, and it is the largest project Kentucky has seen this year. This project will solidify our role as a leader in the country’s energy storage sector and will transform our economy, creating opportunities for Kentucky families for generations.”

According to a press release, the project will establish a 6-gigawatt hour battery cell, module and packaging manufacturing facility in a one million-square-foot building, located on Logistics Drive in Shelbyville.

"These self-contained energy storage systems will be packaged into modular, containerized utility-scale batteries. Shelbyville Battery Manufacturing will support e-Storage’s rapidly growing U.S. energy storage business and deliver American-made energy storage solutions to customers throughout the United States," a release read.

Production is set to begin at the end of 2025, according to the release, and the investment shines light on Kentucky's significant growth in battery-related production.

“We are proud to be a part of the growing energy technology transformation across the U.S., and we are thrilled to announce our investment in a new, state-of-the-art industrial battery cell, module and packaging plant in Shelbyville, Kentucky that will employ over 1,500 Kentuckians,” said Colin Parkin, president of e-Storage. “This new plant will allow us to provide our U.S. customers with cutting-edge, American-made battery energy storage products.”

