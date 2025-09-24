Kentucky murder victim’s niece speaks out as convicted killer charged again

(LEX 18) — A Kentucky woman whose uncle was killed in 2003 says the justice system failed her family after the convicted killer was released from prison and now faces charges in two more deaths.

Mindy Grauerholz was only 11 or 12 years old when her uncle Richie Phillips went missing from an Elizabethtown hotel. Phillips was later found by fishermen at Rough River Lake in Breckinridge County.

Joshua Cottrell was convicted in Phillips' death at a 2005 murder trial in Hardin County, where he claimed self-defense, saying Phillips made unwanted sexual advances toward him. A jury convicted Cottrell on a lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter and other charges.

"I'm hurting for them because I know what they're going through. I feel the justice system failed my family and because of that now two other people are gone," Grauerholz said.

Grauerholz believes Cottrell set up her uncle, who she says was trying to help the 21-year-old loner.

"When my uncle showed up at the hotel he knocked him out, put him in a suit case, drove him to Rough River in my uncle's truck and threw him over the bridge into Rough River," Grauerholz said.

She believes the killing was premeditated, not manslaughter as the jury determined.

"He actually bought the suit cases ahead of time - he had it all planned out - it was premeditated murder - it was not manslaughter," Grauerholz said.

"Josh did admit to saying he would kill again, he did say that and I feel that was overlooked and here we are," Grauerholz said.

According to the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Cottrell served 14 years of a 20-year sentence and was released in 2019.

Grauerholz believes Cottrell got away with murder and now he's charged with two more deaths.

When asked about the jury's decision in 2005, Grauerholz bluntly said, "I hope they are regretting every decision that they made in that courtroom."

Despite her family's experience with the justice system, Grauerholz wants to help the families of the recent victims.

"I would just like to say though, I'm gonna try to help get justice for the family, as well. It failed us, I don't want it to fail them. They don't deserve it. It's a horrible, horrible thing to go through and I'm going to do everything I can to make sure he stays behind bars," Grauerholz said.