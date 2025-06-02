Kentucky nonprofit needs letters for deployed troops

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Letter writing may feel like a lost art, but for deployed U.S. service members, receiving a hand-written note still serves as a big morale boost. But a recent drop in donations means a Lexington-based nonprofit needs the community's assistance.

Military Missions is issuing an urgent call-out for donated cards from children, families, and volunteers.

"I just think it's so neat we can send a greeting to these young people," said Jo Neuzel, who coordinates the card donations for Military Missions. "They're all young people, these service members."

Handwritten cards are included in all of the care packages they send around the world, alongside essentials and small comforts from home.

"We send about 8,000 packages over the course of a year, and each package should have ten cards in it, so whatever ten times 8,000 is," Neuzel said. "And right now we are really low on cards."

Neuzel explained that because of the shortage of donations, each service member is currently only receiving six cards. That's where community members come in.

"They can write a letter," she said. "They can have their children color a picture; they can write a note. I don't care if it's on plain little paper."

While a note may seem small, volunteers said it's often the most meaningful part of a care package.

"That makes it all worthwhile, to know we're sending encouragement to all these people out there," Neuzel said.

Military Missions encourages families, businesses and organizations across central Kentucky to get involved. Completed cards can be dropped off or mailed to Military Missions at 570 Delzan Place, Suite 10, Lexington, Kentucky, 40503.

They asked for no envelopes for the cards, no glitter, and no political messages. They also remind volunteers the letters are for active-duty military, not veterans.

