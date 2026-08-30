Kentucky nurse diagnosed with rare appendix tumor urges patients to advocate for themselves

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — For more than 30 years, Vivian Morgan has cared for others as a nurse. Earlier this year, she became the patient.

Morgan's diagnosis came not from routine screening, but by chance.

"It was an incidental finding. I had a really bad fall, ended up in the ER. They did a head-to-toe scan, and it showed up in that scan. I had no symptoms at all," Morgan said.

That scan revealed what doctors call a rare type of appendix tumor, appendiceal mucinous neoplasm. Morgan says it affects only a small number of people.

Because there is no routine screening test for the disease, doctors say self-advocacy is critical.

"If somebody around you is saying I don't feel well, I'm experiencing this and this and this, go get you a scan. Be your own advocate," Morgan said.

Governor Andy Beshear proclaimed August Appendix Cancer Awareness Month in Kentucky. Morgan says that recognition can help bring attention to a disease many people know little about, but she is not limiting her efforts to a single month.

"I won't stop. It's not just in August. People die every day," Morgan said.

Morgan says her recovery moved quickly after surgery.

"I was back at work really fast. Doctor Pandalai got on it. Good Friday, did my surgery. And I was back to work within, I don't know, it was around two weeks later," Morgan said.

For Morgan, awareness is more than a month on the calendar. She hopes sharing her story could help someone else catch the disease in time.

"Being a nurse, I've always helped others, and I was blessed that they caught this, and I'm able to help others," Morgan said.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv.