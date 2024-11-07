Watch Now
Kentucky Nurses Association to name Mayor Gorton Citizen of the Year

Mayor Linda Gorton
(LEX 18) — Officials with the city of Lexington announced that Mayor Linda Gorton is set to be named Citizen of the Year by the Kentucky Nurses Association on Thursday.

Mayor Gorton, a press release read, is a registered nurse who graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Nursing. Further, she retains her nursing license even after being retired from nursing for years.

“Nurses are a perfect fit for leadership in many places in our society,” Gorton said. “We were trained to work within a team, and to identify paths of action forward.”

Officials added that the award recognizes "Gorton's work to pass landmark legislation including a public indoor smoking ban, environmental reforms, and Kentucky’s first countywide fairness ordinance."

The award will be presented to Gorton during a ceremony at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

