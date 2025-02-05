Kentucky opens second EV charging station in Berea, Beshear announces

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — As part of a statewide program, Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky has opened a second electric vehicle (EV) charging station, located at the Circle K in Berea.

A press release from the governor's office read that the program is focused on adding EV chargers across the state.

“There is no uncertainty about the progress Team Kentucky is making in building out a reliable, accessible, convenient and affordable EV charging network,” said Gov. Beshear. “We must ensure that those who live in our commonwealth and those who visit our New Kentucky Homecan travel our state with confidence and ease. A reliable EV charging network supports the economic and job growth we are seeing all across Kentucky.”

The release detailed that the Berea station has four ABB E-mobility 180-kilowatt fast chargers that can charge a typical EV in around 20 minutes.

The first charging station is also owned by Circle K and is located in Richmond.

“As we open our second EV fast charging site in the commonwealth of Kentucky in Berea, we are grateful once again to Governor Beshear and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for their continued support through the NEVI program,” said Nathan Woodland, interim vice president of operations for the Circle K Midwest Business Unit.

“With our coast-to-coast presence along key travel corridors, Circle K is well suited to serve EV drivers, and partnerships such as these are helping to accelerate our efforts to expand fast charging services across our network and pursue our vision to be the world’s preferred destination for convenience and mobility,” Woodland added.

Further, the release noted that the Berea site was approved in October 2023 and was awarded more than $537,000 through the EV Charging Program for the project.

