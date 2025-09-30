Kentucky paramedics cleared of disciplinary action after anti-venom administration

UPDATE: Sept. 30 at 5 p.m.

Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services Executive Director Eddie Sloan has released a statement regarding the now-dismissed case against two Kentucky paramedics who administered anti-venom to a patient.

According to Sloan, the Preliminary Inquiry Board can either dismiss a case or refer it to further proceedings, and neither paramedic received a notification that their licenses may be revoked. The board, he said, does not have the authority to impose final disciplinary action.

"Turning to the facts of this case, the matter was initiated by a self report to KBEMS by the licensees, who recognized they had acted outside the scope of their practice in administering the anti-venom medication," Sloan said. "Their action was a violation of statute and regulation."

Despite a "admitted violation," PIB determined that the dismissal of the case was appropriate, as the violation was reported by the paramedics and the unique circumstances surrounding the case.

Original Story:

Kentucky paramedics who saved a life by administering anti-venom outside their scope of practice will face no disciplinary action after the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services dismissed the case, a release from Senator Brandon Smith (R-Hazard) read.

Sen. Smith, praised the decision to dismiss disciplinary proceedings against Powell County paramedics Eddie Barnes and his colleague, calling them "heroes" whose quick thinking prevented a tragedy.

"Today's decision affirms what the public, the victim's family, and medical professionals have said all along. These paramedics are heroes," Smith said.

LEX 18 previously reported that paramedics risked potential license revocation after administering anti-venom that ultimately saved a patient's life. The treatment fell outside standard paramedic scope of practice regulations, triggering the disciplinary review.

Covering Kentucky Powell County paramedics face license revocation after administering anti-venom Kayleigh Randle

Smith emphasized that the dismissal validates the paramedics life-saving actions and sound medical judgment during a critical emergency situation.

"Their quick action and sound judgment saved a life, and I am thankful that with the dismissal of this case that fact is fully recognized," Smith said.

Despite celebrating the outcome, Smith called for regulatory reform to prevent similar situations in the future. He argued that current scope of practice requirements could discourage first responders from taking necessary action during emergencies.

"While I am grateful this case has been resolved, the rule that brought us here must be revisited," Smith said.

Smith urged governing bodies to review scope of practice requirements to ensure paramedics never face punishment for making critical decisions that save lives.

"No regulation should place red tape above human life or leave first responders fearing punishment for making the right call in a crisis," Smith said.

The senator expressed hope that this case will lead to constructive changes in administrative regulations that support rather than discourage heroic emergency medical actions.

"Powell County and all of Kentucky thank these heroes for their quick action to save a life, and it is my hope their effort will result in a constructive change to administrative regulations that will not discourage heroic action in the future," Smith said.

