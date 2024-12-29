Kentucky politicians react to death of former president Jimmy Carter

(LEX 18) — Following the death of Jimmy Carter, a number of Kentucky politicians have issued their condolences for the former president.

Senator Mitch McConnell:

In a statement, Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell said that him and his wife joined the Senate and the nation in mourning Carter.

“President Carter lived a truly American dream," McConnell said. "A devoutly religious peanut farmer from small-town Georgia volunteered to serve his country in uniform. He found himself manning cutting-edge submarines hundreds of feet beneath the ocean. He returned home and saved the family farm before feeling drawn to a different sort of public service. And less than 15 years after his first campaign for the state Senate, his fellow Americans elected him leader of the free world."

McConnell went on to say that Carter served with a calm spirit and unshakable, deep faith "during times of tention and uncertainty."

He offered his condolences to Carter's family and the Americans who were "touched by is service," noting that Carter has 'reunited with his beloved (wife) Rosalynn."

Governor Andy Beshear

Beshear offered condolances via X, calling Carter a "true American" that lived life through his faith and values daily, "serving our great country through kindness and compassion."

"Let us all learn from him and honor his memory by leading with love," Beshear said.

Secretary of State Michael Adams

Adams offered his sympathy in a post to X, writing that despite being "Ronald Reagan's strongest 4-year-old advocate" in 1980, he had now come to admire and appreciate the former president.

"He lived out his faith in the political arena and afterward to an extent that too few self-proclaimed Christians do," Adams wrote.

Kentucky Senate Democrats

In a joint statement via X, the Kentucky Senate Democrats said that they joined in mourning the death of Carter, a "champion for human rights, democracy and peace."

Carter dedicated his life to service, the senate democratic caucus said, ranging from his humanitarian work with The Carter Center and Habitat for Humanity.