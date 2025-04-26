Kentucky ranks fourth highest in US in child abuse

(LEX 18) — Kentucky’s child abuse rate is the fourth highest in the country, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Attorney General Russell Coleman told LEX18 he’s trying to bring awareness to the issue.

“It is a duty as AG to protect our most vulnerable but as a dad my heart breaks when you see the anecdotes of what's going on in our Commonwealth we are particularly hard hit," said Coleman.

Attorney General Coleman says 22% of Kentucky kids have experienced some sort of traumatic event.

The state is currently accepting grant funding that can be used for conferences and events providing education regarding the prevention of child abuse.

“Our goal at the end of the day is to raise awareness, is to get in the water that this conduct is wrong but we can identify it, prosecute and investigate it and keep kids safe," said Coleman.

Melynda Jamison is the executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, of Lexington.

“CASA is vital to make sure those children have a voice for their best interests,” said Jamison. “Volunteers make sure every child has a safe and permanent home.”

She said CASA covers seven counties and holds events year around. Jamison said grant money would help.

"We rely greatly on state funding, we are very thankful to legislature who makes sure we receive those funds, and overall our budget is about 30% grant funded,” said Jamison.

Funding requests may range from $1,000-$5,000. Applicants will be accepts until April 30, and can apply here.

