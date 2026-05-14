Kentucky receives $41.8 million in FEMA funding for COVID-19 pandemic recovery

(LEX 18) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved $41.8 million for the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management to cover costs related to reducing or eliminating the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including materials, rented equipment and contracts.

The funding is part of a broader $1.2 billion FEMA approval covering Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Of that total, $1.1 billion reimburses COVID-19 pandemic-related costs, while $126.5 million supports recovery from past natural disasters.

The seven-state package is part of FEMA's larger announcement of $5.6 billion in federal assistance to states, tribal nations and territories for COVID-19 and disaster recovery.

FEMA said it conducts a review process for all recovery grants that includes verifying compliance with program eligibility rules, ensuring proper documentation of expenses and confirming that claimed activities are consistent with program eligibility criteria to ensure taxpayer dollars are used appropriately.

In alignment with President Trump's executive order establishing the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, FEMA conducted thorough reviews of claimed costs to identify duplication of benefits, specifically with patient care revenue.

Other grants approved as part of the broader announcement include:

$213 million to Miami-Dade County for materials, rented equipment and contracts to reduce or eliminate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

$109 million to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency for materials, rented equipment and contracts to reduce or eliminate the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

$45.1 million to the South Carolina Department of Transportation for the removal of more than 5 million cubic yards of debris from roads and public property following Hurricane Helene.

$18.5 million to the North Carolina Department of Transportation to repair state routes damaged by Hurricane Helene in Buncombe, McDowell, Mitchell, Transylvania and Yancey counties.

$2.9 million to Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital in Rolling Fork, Mississippi for emergency protective measures taken following the March 2023 severe storms and tornadoes.

FEMA said it will continue to review additional projects and obligate funds on a rolling basis as eligibility is confirmed and scopes of work are finalized.

