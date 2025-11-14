Kentucky receives approval to fully fund SNAP benefits after government reopens, Beshear says

(LEX 18) — Kentucky has received approval to fully fund SNAP benefits for residents who depend on the assistance program, Governor Andy Beshear announced.

Beshear detailed that state officials plan to work through the night to process the benefits, with hopes that families will see the funds available on their cards by tomorrow.

"Great news, Kentucky – we've finally received the go-ahead to fully fund SNAP benefits for Kentuckians who rely on this assistance," Beshear said. "Once again, our team will work through the night tonight, with the hope our families can see those benefits hit cards tomorrow."

The governor indicated that the Trump Administration had previously refused to release the benefits, creating delays for Kentucky families.

"Despite the Trump Administration's refusal to release these benefits, Team Kentucky is doing everything possible to ensure folks don't have to wait any longer," Beshear said. "We're in this together."

The state's emergency processing effort aims to minimize the impact of the federal delay on Kentucky families who depend on SNAP assistance for food security.