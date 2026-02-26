Kentucky recidivism rate drops for second consecutive year, Beshear reports

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's recidivism rate has declined for the second year in a row, with nearly 70% of people who have been released from state custody, not returning to prison, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

Beshear reported that more than 14,000 inmates were released from state custody in 2023. Nearly 10,000 of those people have not returned to prison. The current recidivism rate stands at 30.32%, down 0.49% from the prior year. Kentucky defines recidivism as reincarceration within 24 months of release.

Beshear made the announcement Thursday, saying the decline reflects the state's ongoing efforts to reduce crime and support people leaving prison.

"My faith teaches me about the importance of second chances, and in Kentucky, we're making sure all of our people have the tools they need to succeed," Beshear said. "What we're doing is working, and by keeping more Kentuckians from returning to prison, we're ending generational cycles of crime and making our communities safer for our kids and families."

The state's lowest-ever recidivism rate was recorded in 2020 at 27.15%.

The Beshear-Coleman Administration has launched several initiatives aimed at preparing inmates for life after release, including:

35 technical education courses now available in prisons across the commonwealth, including a pre-apprenticeship welding program in partnership with Ironworkers Local Union #70. So far, 1,779 inmates have completed at least one course.

Partnerships with Simmons College of Kentucky and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS).

Reentry centers inside each of Kentucky's 14 state prisons to deliver focused life-skills training.

The Team Kentucky Office of Reentry Services, created to coordinate resources and support across state government.

The Governor's Council of Second Chance Employers, made up of 15 business and community leaders, including Amazon, UPS, DV8 Kitchen and KCTCS. The council meets quarterly to promote second chance hiring and reduce recidivism.

The Jobs on Day One initiative, launched in partnership with the Kentucky State Building and Construction Trades Council, which helps inmates prepare for the labor market through pre-apprenticeship training.

Free state identification and transportation for released inmates to attend medical appointments, job interviews, educational courses, and probation and parole meetings.

The website secondchance.ky.gov, which connects Kentuckians leaving prison or overcoming addiction to jobs, education, and recovery resources.



The state also reported a nearly 8% decrease in serious crime in 2024 and has seen overdose deaths decline for three consecutive years.

Beshear is calling on the General Assembly to fund a new reentry campus at Northpoint Training Center in Burgin. The proposed campus would provide up to 400 inmates annually with vocational and technical education through KCTCS in high-demand industries. Inmates would need to apply, qualify, and maintain good behavior to participate. Those selected would be enrolled as KCTCS students.

House Bill 5, filed by Rep. Jennifer Decker of Waddy, would establish the program. The bill currently has 57 sponsors and passed out of the House Judiciary Committee this week. KCTCS President Ryan Quarles and the Beshear administration testified in support of the bill. The administration is calling on the General Assembly to pass the legislation and include funding in the state budget.

