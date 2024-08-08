Kentucky River under bridge closed by Coast Guard until Sept. 6 due to partial bridge collapse

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18 — Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson announced that the Coast Guard has closed the Kentucky River to traffic directly under the bridge until Sept. 6 after a portion of the Broadway Bridge sidewalk collapsed over the weekend.

A post from Wilkerson read that the city is working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Kentucky River Authority, and the US Coast Guard to "minimize the impact of this closure on our boating community, local events, and tourism."

Additional updates will be released pending further developments, the post noted.