Kentucky secretary of state launches time capsule project to mark America's 250th

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams launched the Kentucky Time Capsule Project Monday, a statewide initiative commemorating America's 250th anniversary.

According to Adams' office, the project invites Kentuckians from every corner of the state to contribute their voices, stories, photographs, artwork, and hopes for the future. Those interested in submitting can do so through the Secretary of State's website at sos.ky.gov.

The time capsule is housed in a modified traditional Kentucky bourbon barrel, according to a press release.

"Housed in a modified traditional Kentucky bourbon barrel, the time capsule symbolizes both our rich heritage and our shared commitment to the future," Adams said. "We hope this project inspires Kentuckians to reflect on their role in democracy and civic life."

The bourbon barrel will travel across Kentucky throughout the year and will ultimately house the winning entries from the Secretary of State's 2026 annual essay and slogan contests.

Kentucky leaders have been invited to contribute to the barrel, including U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell, Senator Rand Paul and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, with others to be announced. The University of Kentucky Athletics department will also participate, along with other partners to be announced.

The first stop for the time capsule is Somerset Community College from July 6–19 for the Master Musicians Festival. Kentuckians will also have the opportunity to view the barrel in person at this year's Kentucky State Fair.

Following its statewide tour, according to Adams, the barrel will be permanently housed in the Office of the Secretary of State until it is opened in 2051.

