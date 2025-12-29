Kentucky secures $212.9 million from Trump admin to transform rural health care

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky has secured $212.9 million in federal funding to address critical health care challenges in rural communities across the state.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the Trump administration accepted Kentucky's Rural Health Transformation Plan in full. The funding, authorized by Congress in 2025 and administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, will be distributed over five years to help offset recent federal cuts and support rural health care.

"Health care is a basic human right, and it was a priority for me and my administration to submit this application and fight for funding to support our rural health communities – especially following the passage of devastating Medicaid cuts," Beshear said.

The plan was developed by the Beshear administration in partnership with health organizations statewide and targets Kentucky's most pressing rural health challenges.

Kentucky faces significant health disparities compared to national averages. 17% of Kentuckians live with multiple chronic conditions, compared with 11% nationally. Nearly 1 in 6 Kentucky women of childbearing age live in maternity care deserts, more than four times the national average, a news release from Beshear read.

Rural areas also experience persistent shortages of mental health professionals, placing strain on emergency departments and first responders. Appalachian counties have some of the lowest dental visit rates and highest rates of complete tooth loss among seniors. Nearly half of Kentucky's paramedics are concentrated in the state's five largest counties, limiting access in rural communities.

"Our Rural Health Transformation Plan reflects the best of Team Kentucky," said Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Dr. Steven Stack.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health will lead implementation of the plan in partnership with stakeholders across the commonwealth.

The funding will advance five integrated care innovation models:

Rural Community Hubs for Chronic Care Innovation will create local hub-and-spoke models focused on obesity and diabetes prevention and management, integrating nutrition, physical activity and digital self-management tools.

PoWERing Maternal and Infant Health will use telehealth-enabled, community-based maternal care teams to expand prenatal and postpartum services in maternity care deserts and high-risk regions.

Rapid Response to Recovery will provide mobile crisis response, telepsychiatry and stabilization services connecting individuals to community-based behavioral health and recovery supports.

Rooted in Health: Rural Dental Access will expand dental hygiene training, externships and portable or tele-dental clinics to improve preventive oral health services.

Crisis to Care: Integrated EMS Response will enhance pre-hospital care and trauma coordination through treat-in-place protocols, workforce training and improved data connectivity.

"Team Kentucky's rural communities are the heart of our commonwealth," said Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. John Langefeld.

The application process was guided by input from more than 100 stakeholders across the commonwealth. Kentucky collaborated with key partners, including the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, the Kentucky Primary Care Association, the Kentucky Hospital Association and the Kentucky Office of Rural Health.

"We've worked for years to tackle some of Kentucky's toughest health challenges, and we are inspired and energized to see a unified, statewide plan to bring innovation, investment and hope to our rural communities," said Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky President and CEO Allison Adams.

"Kentucky's Rural Health Transformation initiative reflects a simple truth community health centers have always embraced: Lasting change begins locally," said Molly Lewis, CEO of the Kentucky Primary Care Association.

"The Kentucky Hospital Association has been pleased to work with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to help produce Kentucky's application for the Rural Health Transformation Program," said Nancy Galvagni, president and CEO of the Kentucky Hospital Association.

"Health care access improves health care outcomes. It improves lives and saves lives," said Dr. Jason Smith, CEO of University of Louisville Health.

"We were pleased to learn of Kentucky's notice of award from CMS related to the Rural Health Transformation Program," said Mark D. Birdwhistell, senior vice president for health and public policy at the University of Kentucky.

The Rural Health Transformation application process began in September 2025, with awards announced Dec. 29. The Rural Health Transformation Plan provides $50 billion nationwide over five fiscal years between 2026 and 2030. More information about Kentucky's Rural Health Transformation Plan will be available at RuralHealthPlan.ky.gov.

