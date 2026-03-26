Kentucky Senate committee advances Logan's Law to strengthen sentencing and parole for violent crimes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Senate Judiciary Committee has approved House Bill 422, a measure aimed at significantly strengthening the state’s sentencing and parole laws for serious and violent crimes.

The bill is named "Logan’s Law" in memory of 6-year-old Logan Tipton, who was violently killed as he slept in his family’s Versailles home in 2015. The legislation is sponsored by State Representative Dan Fister and State Representative TJ Roberts.

“Logan was a kind, strong, and wonderful young man who loved his family and was a bright light to everyone who crossed his path. He had his whole life ahead of him and now his family is living the worst nightmare any parent or sibling can endure. While no legislation can undo that loss, this bill aims to turn tragedy into meaningful reform,” Fister said.

The offender charged with Tipton’s killing was acquitted of capital murder and first-degree burglary by reason of insanity in a Kentucky court in 2018. However, he was found guilty on two counts of second-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree assault for attacking other members of the Tipton family and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

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Seven years later, the offender was released from a Kentucky prison on mandatory re-entry supervision, despite being denied release three times by the Kentucky Parole Board. He was rearrested in Florida on Oct. 9, just eight days after being released from prison. He is back in Kentucky state custody and will be released later this year.

HB 422 revises procedures related to capital sentencing, aggravating factors, and the treatment of defendants found guilty but mentally ill.

“Logan’s Law sends a clear message that public safety is not negotiable by prioritizing prevention and responsibility. It emphasizes longer incarceration and public safety over early release – keeping dangerous people behind bars and out of our communities,” Roberts said. “I appreciate Senator Brandon Storm for his work on SB 48 and the great addition it is to HB 422.”

A provision from Senate Bill 48, known as "Jordan’s Law," was added to the Senate Committee Substitute for HB 422. This provision prohibits an inmate from qualifying for mandatory re-entry supervision if they have previously been convicted of two or more offenses that would classify them as a violent offender, or if they have been recommitted to prison for a violation of probation, shock probation, parole, or conditional discharge.

The measure honors the legacy of Jordan Wells, a 23-year-old who was randomly shot and killed while walking down Eastern Parkway in Louisville in March 2024.

HB 422 has been placed on the consent calendar in the Senate. Following its passage, the measure will head back to the House for final approval.