Convicted child killer's early release sparks calls for Kentucky prison reform

(LEX 18) — Emotions are still running high after the shocking early release of Ronald Exantus, who was once accused of killing a child. He's back in jail, but that's little solace for Logan Tipton's family, who wants lawmakers to abolish the state's mandatory re-entry supervision program and re-examine jail time credits.

Covering Kentucky LEX 18 Investigates breaks down Ronald Exantus's fast track to early release Leigh Searcy

Ronald Exantus, the man found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in the stabbing death of 6-year-old Logan Tipton, was re-arrested in Florida in October on a violation after an old Kentucky law allowed him to be released months earlier under mandatory re-entry supervision.

Exantus was sentenced to 20 years for assaulting Logan's family. With jail credit and good time earned in prison, he reduced his punishment by almost half and was eligible for that early release — a crime in the Tipton family's eyes.

"Something needs to be changed because it cannot be that easy. You've committed a very heinous crime and it's just given to you," Kora Tipton said.

Some critics say it's time to get rid of mandatory re-entry supervision and re-evaluate how much good time can be doled out.

"He committed crimes against Kentuckians — Kentuckians have a right to know what kind of credits he's getting," said Ronnie Bowling, top prosecutor in Whitley and McCreary counties and president of the Kentucky Commonwealth's Attorneys' Association.

"Anecdotally speaking, I've seen people get good time credit for learning to play guitar — it was considered an educational credit which reduced the time of their sentence," Bowling said.

Through an open records request with the Kentucky Department of Corrections, it was revealed Exantus was able to shave off more than 9 years of his sentence with good time credits.

He got more than 5 years for good behavior — for following the rules. He received more than 2 years for exceptional meritorious service and 10 months for completing educational programs. He received 4 certificates for courses like anger management and dealing with trauma. He earned nearly a year and a half for holding a job in prison.

He started his sentence with just over 2 years and 4 months jail credit while awaiting trial.

"Honestly, what the legislature has attempted to do and what we've asked legislature to do is to take a harder look at how much discretion is given to DOC to give these good time credits," Bowling said.

Damon Preston, commissioner of the Department of Public Advocacy and a public defender who was not on the Exantus case, disagrees. He argues that there has be programs in place to incentivize good behavior.

"Mr. Exantus got out in less than half, but that is rare. That is because he did so well in prison. He got the most credits he could have gotten," Preston said.

By next summer, Exantus will have served out his sentence, meaning he walks free with no strings attached.

When asked if he believes Exantus will be a danger to society, Preston responded: "I do not. I think the same. This was, as the jury found, this was due to something that happened psychologically at the time. That could happen to any of us."

Ultimately, it may be up to lawmakers to decide if changes are needed.

