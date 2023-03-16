Watch Now
Kentucky Senate to vote on medical marijuana, 'anti-trans' bills as veto period nears

Posted at 11:16 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 12:29:00-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thursday is the last day before the veto break for lawmakers and all eyes are on two bills in the Senate.

Senate Bill 47 is the medical marijuana bill. If the Senate does not vote on it Thursday, the bill is dead because there will not be enough time for the bill to go through the process in the House.

House Bill 470—the bill critics call the "big anti-trans" measure—originally banned gender-affirming healthcare for trans kids. At least, that's the version the House passed.

The bill has found itself in trouble in the Senate because lawmakers have not agreed on changes to the bill for two days now.

If they can't figure it out by Thursday night, the bill is dead. Because all the bills the GOP wants to veto-proof need to be on Gov. Beshear’s desk by 11:59 p.m. The governor will likely veto any anti-trans bill.

The sports betting bill is not eligible for a vote yet but it will be after the veto break. And they're still one to three votes short on that one.

